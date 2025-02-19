Left Menu

Trump Era Reshaping US Governance

US domestic news highlights President Trump's directions to dismiss Biden-era attorneys, rollbacks on DEI, and governance reshaping under Elon Musk's oversight. Federal firings continue amid judicial scrutiny, and Trump's executive order aims to expand IVF access. Trump prevents Musk from space-related decisions while Senate advances his FBI nominee Patel.

Updated: 19-02-2025 05:25 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 05:25 IST
Trump

President Donald Trump announced initiatives to dismiss Biden-era U.S. attorneys, intending to 'clean house' and restore confidence in the justice system. Highlighting perceived politicization, Trump emphasized a fair system as integral to America's Golden Age.

Simultaneously, rollback policies on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) impacted industries like trucking, stirring calls for deeper structural change. Meanwhile, allegations surfaced about Elon Musk's sweeping authority in government efficiency, questioned by a federal judge.

Trump moved to expand in vitro fertilization access, advocating for reduced costs. Despite ongoing restructuring and Senate backing for Trump's FBI nominee, Musk is barred from space-related roles, tackling potential conflicts amidst vast federal downsizing.

