Controversy Over Alleged ISI Links Stirs Assam Politics
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma insists his actions, related to Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's British wife Elizabeth Colburn's alleged ISI links, are driven by national security rather than political motives. Sarma reiterated commitments to national security amidst criticism from Congress members, including Gogoi and Pradyut Bordoloi.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 19-02-2025 08:52 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 08:52 IST
- Country:
- India
The political atmosphere in Assam heats up as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses controversies surrounding Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's British wife, Elizabeth Colburn, allegedly linked to the ISI.
Sarma, responding to Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi, emphasized that his concern is for national security, not a political witch hunt. He assured that actions against Gogoi are necessary to protect the nation's interests.
Despite Congress's skepticism, Sarma remains firm, stating that national security is his priority amid allegations about Colburn, highlighting critical divisions within Assam's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress MP Alarmingly Opposes UGC's New Vice-Chancellor Appointment Rules
Congress Demands Accountability After Prayagraj Kumbh Tragedy
Congress MP Demands Urgent Railway Upgrades in Tamil Nadu
Security Tightens in Lahore: Cricket Meets Politics
Delhi Election Tensions: Congress Confident Amidst Allegations of Voting Manipulation