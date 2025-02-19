Jaishankar's Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties at G20 in South Africa
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit South Africa on February 20-21 to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. The trip, announced by the MEA, involves bilateral discussions and aims to enhance India's involvement with G20 nations, amplifying the Global South's voice.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set for a crucial diplomatic mission with a two-day visit to South Africa starting February 20. The trip marks India's participation in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, announced by the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday.
While in South Africa, Jaishankar will engage in several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 summit. This visit comes as South Africa holds the chair position in the influential international group.
The Ministry's statement emphasized that Jaishankar's participation aims to strengthen India's engagement with G20 countries and amplify the voice of the Global South in this significant forum.
