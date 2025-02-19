U.S. Pushes for Lasting Peace in Ukraine
U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, emphasized the American aim for a sustainable peace agreement in Ukraine, rather than a temporary truce. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot relayed this commitment after discussions, highlighting the focus on long-term peace to prevent Russian forces from regaining strength.
In a bid for stability, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reiterated America's commitment to a sustainable peace agreement in Ukraine. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot confirmed this after discussions with Rubio.
Barrot, speaking on RTL radio, conveyed that the U.S. objective remains in securing a lasting peace over a fragile ceasefire or temporary truce. The aim is to avoid allowing Russia the chance to regroup and enhance their military capabilities.
This statement underscores the ongoing diplomatic efforts between the U.S. and European leaders to curb the conflict in Ukraine, ensuring a robust and peaceful future. The focus is on a solution that stands the test of time, averting potential resurgence of hostilities.
