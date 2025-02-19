Left Menu

Minister vs. Chief Minister: Political Standoff in Punjab

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu criticized Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for registering FIRs against his supporters and accused him of avoiding a meeting. Bittu confronted security officers at Mann's residence, asserting the FIRs were baseless and demanding an inquiry into the cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-02-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 14:21 IST
Minister vs. Chief Minister: Political Standoff in Punjab
Ravneet Singh Bittu
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu has launched a scathing attack on Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, criticizing his administration for filing FIRs against Bittu's supporters. The minister accused Mann of dodging a planned meeting, leading to a tense exchange with security forces Wednesday.

The confrontation unfolded as Bittu attempted to meet Mann at his official residence in Chandigarh, hoping to address the legal issues involving his close associates. Bittu expressed frustration over the perceived lack of transparency, stressing that Mann once proclaimed openness, yet now appears to be avoiding accountability.

Among the key focal points were the FIRs against Bittu's allies, Rajiv Raja and Rajiv Attri, under serious charges. With media in attendance, Bittu challenged the chief minister to confront him openly, labeling the accusations as false and politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

