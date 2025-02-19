Political Tempers Flare Over Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' Remark

Political tensions have escalated as BJP leaders vociferously condemned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her controversial remark labeling the Mahakumbh Mela as 'Mrityu Kumbh.' The sacred event, a cornerstone of Hindu religious tradition, has been defended by BJP representatives who accuse the INDI alliance of harboring anti-Hindu biases.

BJP Member of Parliament Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized Banerjee and INDI alliance leaders for making 'condemnable comments' about the Mahakumbh Mela, asserting it symbolizes India's social and spiritual integrity. Trivedi expressed concerns over what he perceives as a concerted effort against Hindu Dharma, claiming it reflects electoral motivations rather than genuine belief.

In a similar vein, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav lambasted Banerjee's language as 'extremely low-grade' and offensive to Hindu sentiments. Echoing these sentiments, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused Banerjee of disrespecting the longstanding traditions of Sanatan Dharma. Meanwhile, BJP Vice President Jagannath Sarkar suggested Banerjee's actions were politically motivated.

Defending her comments, Banerjee emphasized her respect for the Ganga river and the significance of the Maha Kumbh, but criticized the event organizers for inadequate preparations that led to tragic stampedes. Highlighting inequalities, she questioned the disparity in arrangements for different attendees, noting high costs for VIP privileges.

