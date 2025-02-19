Yogi Adityanath Defends Maha Kumbh Amid Opposition Criticism
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, speaking to the Assembly, lauded the widespread participation in the Maha Kumbh and criticized misinformation against Sanatan Dharma. He emphasized the event's non-political nature, condemned opposition attempts to politicize related incidents, and highlighted the government's commitment to supporting affected families.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in his Assembly address, highlighted the immense participation in the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh, with over 56.25 crore devotees attending. He condemned misinformation and baseless allegations against Sanatan Dharma, Maa Ganga, and the Kumbh as attacks on the faith of millions of Indians.
He stressed that the Maha Kumbh is an event belonging to society, not any political entity, and rejected claims that it is orchestrated by a specific party. He underscored the role of the government as a facilitator, enabling its seamless execution while slamming false campaigns against the event.
Discussing the tragedies associated with the Maha Kumbh, CM Yogi expressed condolences to victims and criticized political attempts to exploit these incidents. He accused the opposition, notably the Samajwadi Party, of avoiding meaningful debate over preparations and questioned their dismissive stance towards the Kumbh.
