Russia Seeks Reinforcement of Ties with Syria's New Leadership

Russia is poised to initiate high-level discussions with Syria, according to Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's announcement on Wednesday.

This development follows a phone conversation between President Vladimir Putin and Syria's interim leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, on February 12. It marked the first direct communication since Sharaa's forces toppled Bashar al-Assad, a key Moscow ally, in December.

Russia is trying to secure continued access to two crucial military bases in the region.

