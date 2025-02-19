Russia Seeks Reinforcement of Ties with Syria's New Leadership
Russia is set to engage in high-level talks with Syria soon, following President Putin's phone conversation with Syria's interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa. The discussion marks the first direct communication since Sharaa's forces toppled Bashar al-Assad. Russia aims to maintain its strategic military bases in Syria.
Russia is poised to initiate high-level discussions with Syria, according to Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's announcement on Wednesday.
This development follows a phone conversation between President Vladimir Putin and Syria's interim leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, on February 12. It marked the first direct communication since Sharaa's forces toppled Bashar al-Assad, a key Moscow ally, in December.
Russia is trying to secure continued access to two crucial military bases in the region.
