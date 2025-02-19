Left Menu

South Africa's Budget Postponed Amid Political Disagreement

South Africa's national budget presentation has been postponed due to disagreement among political parties. The delay is primarily caused by a rift with the Democratic Alliance over a proposed VAT increase. This unprecedented postponement has affected the rand, which fell 1% against the dollar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:24 IST
In an unexpected turn of events, South Africa's national budget presentation has been postponed, stirring political and economic repercussions. The announcement came on Wednesday when the speaker of the National Assembly revealed that lack of agreement among parties led to the delay.

The African National Congress, which no longer holds a parliamentary majority, requires support from other parties to pass the budget. The Democratic Alliance, a key coalition partner, opposed the ANC's proposal to increase value-added tax by 2% points, a move that prompted the postponement.

This delay marks an unprecedented occurrence since the end of apartheid three decades ago. It also had immediate financial impacts, with the local rand currency dropping by 1% against the dollar as the news unfolded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

