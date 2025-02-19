Bridging Borders: India-US Relations Under Scrutiny in Parliamentary Briefing

India-US relations took center stage during a crucial parliamentary committee briefing on Wednesday. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri faced pointed questions from members, particularly concerning the deportation of illegal Indian immigrants from the United States.

According to sources, Misri reassured the Standing Committee on External Affairs that the Indian government is taking all necessary measures to prevent mistreatment of deportees. Shashi Tharoor, chairperson of the committee, described the briefing as 'very thorough', noting its focus on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent US visit.

The meeting's agenda highlighted 'current foreign policy developments', with discussions predominantly revolving around Indo-US relations. Tharoor emphasized that any imaginable question connected to the relationship, in light of the prime minister's visit, was addressed. Future meetings will cover other significant developments, including the Qatar Amir's visit to India.

