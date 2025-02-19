Left Menu

Cracks in the Coalition: Maharashtra Politics in Turmoil

The alliance between Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde shows signs of strain, affecting decision-making processes within the state government. Despite denials of discord, multiple moves suggest a growing rift, notably over guardian minister appointments. This political tension raises challenges for the ruling coalition.

Updated: 19-02-2025 19:38 IST
  • India

The political alliance in Maharashtra is currently facing turbulent waters as a growing rift between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde becomes increasingly evident. While both leaders publicly deny any conflict, recent actions and decisions indicate otherwise.

Key issues contributing to this divide include disagreements over the appointment of guardian ministers for Raigad and Nashik districts, as well as the establishment of separate monitoring cells by Shinde, which mirrors those of his superior. Shinde's absence from several crucial meetings chaired by Fadnavis further deepens speculations of discord within the Mahayuti coalition.

Political analysts argue that these developments could escalate into a full-blown 'cold war,' as Shinde's faction seeks greater recognition following their electoral success. The central BJP leadership's role in navigating these internal dynamics remains critical as it seeks to balance the party's interests and maintain harmony within the coalition government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

