Political Turmoil: TMC's Ghosh Challenges BJP's Adhikari Over Terrorism Allegations

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh rebuked BJP's Suvendu Adhikari over allegations calling the Mamata Banerjee government 'terrorist' linked. During a heated budget assembly session, Adhikari's suspension exacerbated tensions. Ghosh accused Adhikari of baseless defamation, challenging him to prove his claims or apologize within 24 hours, threatening political repercussions.

Kolkata | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:53 IST
Kunal Ghosh
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery political standoff, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh sharply criticized BJP's Suvendu Adhikari for his allegations branding the Mamata Banerjee government a 'terrorist government'. Ghosh demanded that Adhikari substantiate his claims within 24 hours or face public apology.

The confrontation intensified amid the West Bengal Assembly's budget session when Adhikari, after being suspended for misconduct, accused the state government of links to terrorist outfits, specifically naming Ansarul Bangla and Javed Munsi.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dismissed these allegations as unfounded, promising to escalate the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as Ghosh reiterated his challenge and predicted dire political outcomes for Adhikari in future elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

