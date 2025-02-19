Putin Praises U.S.-Russia Talks, Emphasizes Inclusion of Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin has lauded recent U.S.-Russia talks held in Saudi Arabia, underscoring the necessity of including Ukraine in discussions aimed at ending the ongoing conflict.

In his initial commentary following the Riyadh meeting, Putin stressed that improving trust between Russia and the United States is crucial for resolving numerous issues, including the Ukrainian crisis.

Although Ukraine and European governments were not part of the Saudi talks, sparking concerns over potential deals excluding their interests, Putin reiterated Russia's willingness to engage with Europe and Kyiv, dismissing any 'hysterical' responses to the dialogue.

