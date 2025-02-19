Political Ruckus: BJP Alleges 'Blatant Misuse of Power' in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai has accused police of mistreating Union Minister L Murugan in Madurai. In a letter to DGP Shankar Jiwal, Annamalai claimed that security protocols were mismanaged, barring Murugan from temple visits, casting doubt on public safety and police authority.
In a serious allegation, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai has accused the local police of mistreating Union Minister L Murugan in Madurai.
Annamalai articulated his grievances in a letter to DGP Shankar Jiwal, highlighting what he termed the 'blatant misuse of power' by law enforcement. The incident in question occurred during Murugan's visit to the Thirupparankundram temple, where police reportedly obstructed his access.
The BJP leader inquired about the current state of public safety, emphasizing that if a minister can experience such treatment, the situation might be dire for ordinary citizens. Annamalai criticized the immediate suspension of temple visits, suggesting that such actions blur lines of authority and shake public confidence in safety measures.
