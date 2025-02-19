Mann Criticizes Political Rivals Amid Farmers' Fast

Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launched a scathing attack on his political adversaries, including Sukhbir Singh Badal and Sunil Jakhar, accusing them of insensitivity towards the state's farmers. As farmers endure fasting for their demands, these leaders reportedly enjoyed lavish events, according to Mann.

The recent wedding of Sukhbir Singh Badal's daughter, attended by several political figures, was criticized by Mann for showcasing the political elite's disregard for common people's struggles. Mann called out their hypocrisy, saying they publicly clash yet privately mingle, undermining the social fabric.

Emphasizing the need for a government by the common people, Mann urged voters to reject traditional parties. He highlighted the public's disillusionment with misleading propaganda, stressing that the current government is taking pro-people decisions in the face of opposition envy.

(With inputs from agencies.)