Udit Raj's Controversial Comments on Mayawati Stir Political Tension

In a recent development, Congress leader Udit Raj found himself in controversy after making remarks about BSP chief Mayawati, suggesting she 'strangled the Bahujan movement'. Raj later clarified that his comments were metaphorical, urging political recognition and change regarding leadership.

Raj, utilizing social media platform X, expressed skepticism about the awareness levels within the Bahujan Samaj Party. He employed references from historical texts to parallel Mayawati's political strategy to the present need for ideological evolution.

Responding to his statements, BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra condemned the remarks, labeling them as offensive. The comments have incited political discussion on Mayawati's influence and the broader implications for the Bahujan movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)