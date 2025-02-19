Left Menu

Udit Raj's Controversial Comments on Mayawati Stir Political Tension

Congress leader Udit Raj clarified his controversial remarks about BSP chief Mayawati, explaining they were metaphorical and directed towards highlighting her role in weakening the Bahujan movement. He emphasized the need for political recognition and change, sparking widespread reactions from BSP members and other political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 21:08 IST
Udit Raj
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, Congress leader Udit Raj found himself in controversy after making remarks about BSP chief Mayawati, suggesting she 'strangled the Bahujan movement'. Raj later clarified that his comments were metaphorical, urging political recognition and change regarding leadership.

Raj, utilizing social media platform X, expressed skepticism about the awareness levels within the Bahujan Samaj Party. He employed references from historical texts to parallel Mayawati's political strategy to the present need for ideological evolution.

Responding to his statements, BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra condemned the remarks, labeling them as offensive. The comments have incited political discussion on Mayawati's influence and the broader implications for the Bahujan movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

