Akali Dal Leaders Urge Dhami to Reconsider Resignation as SGPC President
Senior leaders of Shiromani Akali Dal met with Harjinder Singh Dhami to urge him to withdraw his resignation as SGPC president. Dhami resigned due to the dismissal of Giani Harpreet Singh from Damdama Sahib. SAD leaders stressed his importance to the community and expressed their support.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, senior leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) conducted a pivotal meeting with Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday, urging him to reconsider his resignation as president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).
Led by Daljit Singh Cheema, the delegation's closed-door meeting at Dhami's residence comes on the heels of Dhami's recent resignation, prompted by the contested dismissal of Giani Harpreet Singh. The Akal Takht Jathedar's criticism of the dismissal has added layers to the controversy.
Cheema emphasized the Sikh community's need for Dhami's leadership, citing his reputable service and acknowledging the support of both SAD and SGPC members. Dhami's leadership history is celebrated within the 'Panth', blending religious and political insight.
