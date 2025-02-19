Akali Dal Leaders Urge Dhami to Reconsider Resignation as SGPC President

In a significant development, senior leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) conducted a pivotal meeting with Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday, urging him to reconsider his resignation as president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Led by Daljit Singh Cheema, the delegation's closed-door meeting at Dhami's residence comes on the heels of Dhami's recent resignation, prompted by the contested dismissal of Giani Harpreet Singh. The Akal Takht Jathedar's criticism of the dismissal has added layers to the controversy.

Cheema emphasized the Sikh community's need for Dhami's leadership, citing his reputable service and acknowledging the support of both SAD and SGPC members. Dhami's leadership history is celebrated within the 'Panth', blending religious and political insight.

