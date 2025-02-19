U.S. President Donald Trump has sharply criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, labeling him a "dictator without elections." Trump warned that without swift moves towards peace, Zelenskiy could find himself without a country left to govern.

This critique follows Zelenskiy's rebuttal of Trump's earlier allegation that Ukraine ignited the conflict with Russia in 2022. The Ukrainian leader accused Trump of being ensnared in Russian disinformation, citing support from a poll indicating 57% of Ukrainians trust him.

In a move that could reshape geopolitical dynamics, Trump altered U.S. policy on Russia and Ukraine, shunning previous isolation tactics. With a Trump-Putin meeting on the horizon, Russia anticipates renewed business engagements with U.S. firms by the year's second quarter.

