Rekha Gupta Makes History as Delhi's New Chief Minister

Rekha Gupta's appointment as Delhi's Chief Minister marks a historic shift as BJP forms its government after 27 years. Former leaders and political figures from AAP extend their congratulatory messages, voicing hope and support for Gupta's promise to deliver on electoral promises, especially women's welfare initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 22:07 IST
Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has returned to power in Delhi after 27 years, appointing Rekha Gupta as the Chief Minister. Gupta's leadership not only marks her as the fourth woman to assume this role in the capital but also highlights BJP's commitment to deliver its promises to the citizens.

AAP leaders, including former CM Atishi and national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, have extended their congratulations to Rekha Gupta. They express hope that she will work to fulfill BJP's electoral commitments, with particular emphasis on initiatives benefiting women, such as the proposed Rs 2,500 assistance. The former Chief Minister has pledged continued support for the city's development under the new leadership.

The transition comes amidst a sweeping victory for the BJP, which secured 48 seats in a historic mandate. Gupta, elected from Shalimar Bagh, will be sworn in at a ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, supported by central observers. With preparations underway, Rekha Gupta's appointment signifies a new political chapter in Delhi's governance, with a focus on sustainable progress and citizen welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

