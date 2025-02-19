Bolsonaro's Battle: A Struggle Against Legal and Political Hurdles

Former President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil is entangled in serious legal battles after being charged with plotting a coup in 2022. This development poses a significant threat to his political future, especially his plans to run for president again. His conviction by the Supreme Court could mean imprisonment and added legal hurdles.

Bolsonaro, who rallied support as a lawmaker advocating anti-corruption measures, now seeks changes in the legislation he once endorsed, aiming to remove obstacles for his potential comeback. Critics view the charges as a political maneuver, while his allies push for revisions to laws barring convicted persons from candidacy.

Legal experts warn that even amending the constitution to facilitate his return would require a formidable political effort. Meanwhile, Bolsonaro's supporters, skeptical of court biases, rally behind him amid fluctuating public sentiment towards current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's administration.

