Left Menu

Bolsonaro's Battle: A Struggle Against Legal and Political Hurdles

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro faces charges linked to a 2022 coup plot, threatening his political ambitions due to potential legal barriers. Conviction could lead to imprisonment, impacting his 2026 presidential plans. Allies seek legislative changes to laws blocking convicted individuals from running, while public opinion remains divided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 23:10 IST
Bolsonaro's Battle: A Struggle Against Legal and Political Hurdles
Jair Bolsonaro

Former President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil is entangled in serious legal battles after being charged with plotting a coup in 2022. This development poses a significant threat to his political future, especially his plans to run for president again. His conviction by the Supreme Court could mean imprisonment and added legal hurdles.

Bolsonaro, who rallied support as a lawmaker advocating anti-corruption measures, now seeks changes in the legislation he once endorsed, aiming to remove obstacles for his potential comeback. Critics view the charges as a political maneuver, while his allies push for revisions to laws barring convicted persons from candidacy.

Legal experts warn that even amending the constitution to facilitate his return would require a formidable political effort. Meanwhile, Bolsonaro's supporters, skeptical of court biases, rally behind him amid fluctuating public sentiment towards current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025