Political Turmoil: NYC Mayor Faces Boos Amid Federal Court Drama

New York City Mayor Eric Adams encountered hostile reactions from a group of protesters outside a federal courthouse in Manhattan on Wednesday. The crowd expressed their disapproval as Adams attended a hearing where a U.S. judge will deliberate on a prosecutor's motion to dismiss corruption charges against him.

Amid allegations of political interference, the Justice Department, guided by a Trump appointee, has called for the charges to be dropped to let Adams assist former President Trump in tackling illegal immigration. This has escalated into a political storm, with prominent Democrats criticizing the move.

At the crux of the controversy is a heated debate over political influence, with Mayor Adams accused of accepting bribes and campaign support. Legal experts advise that a special prosecutor be appointed to ensure the case's integrity if Justice officials withdraw from the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)