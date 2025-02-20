Trump's Executive Order Targets Federal Advisory Committees

President Donald Trump is poised to enact an executive order on Wednesday, aiming to either abolish or substantially curtail several federal advisory committees, as reported by Axios. The move reflects a broader push by the administration to streamline federal operations and reduce governmental oversight.

Among the organizations purportedly affected by this order are the United States Institute of Peace and the Inter-American Foundation. Both entities play significant roles in providing policy guidance and fostering international cooperation, making their potential downsizing a notable development.

The initiative has been hinted at by unnamed officials within the Trump administration, who have emphasized a focus on efficiency and cost-saving measures as core reasons driving this decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)