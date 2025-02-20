Rekha Gupta Vows Financial Support for Women as New Delhi CM
Rekha Gupta, Delhi Chief Minister-designate, promises Rs 2,500 monthly assistance to women, ensuring the accountability of the AAP for its governance. The BJP, fresh from a decisive electoral win, pledges to fulfill its commitments under Gupta's leadership, including financial support, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision.
Rekha Gupta, the newly appointed Chief Minister-designate of Delhi, has pledged Rs 2,500 monthly assistance to women, reinforcing her commitment to accountability for the outgoing AAP government.
The promise, set to be fulfilled by March 8, aims to surpass the AAP's proposal of Rs 2,100 in financial support.
Gupta, poised to take office following a landmark BJP victory, underscores her dedication to delivering on all promises, including those aligned with Prime Minister Modi's vision for Delhi.
