Rekha Gupta Vows Financial Support for Women as New Delhi CM

Rekha Gupta, the newly appointed Chief Minister-designate of Delhi, has pledged Rs 2,500 monthly assistance to women, reinforcing her commitment to accountability for the outgoing AAP government.

The promise, set to be fulfilled by March 8, aims to surpass the AAP's proposal of Rs 2,100 in financial support.

Gupta, poised to take office following a landmark BJP victory, underscores her dedication to delivering on all promises, including those aligned with Prime Minister Modi's vision for Delhi.

