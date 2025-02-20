Rekha Gupta: A New Era for Delhi's Women

Delhi Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta on Thursday committed to delivering on her administration's promise of providing Rs 2,500 in monthly support to women, ensuring AAP's accountability during its tenure.

With the first payments reaching eligible women by March 8, Gupta reiterated her dedication to keeping electoral promises, while criticizing AAP's handling of finances.

BJP's election success in Delhi signifies a shift from AAP rule, with Gupta set to assume office as the fourth woman CM at Ramlila Maidan, in a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Modi.

