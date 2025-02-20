Left Menu

Rekha Gupta: A New Era for Delhi's Women

Rekha Gupta, the Chief Minister-designate of Delhi, promises to prioritize financial aid to women, pledging Rs 2,500 monthly. The BJP, now in power after a landslide victory, vows to fulfill its promises, challenging AAP's past governance. Gupta's swearing-in marks a fresh chapter for Delhi’s administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 11:14 IST
Rekha Gupta: A New Era for Delhi's Women
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta on Thursday committed to delivering on her administration's promise of providing Rs 2,500 in monthly support to women, ensuring AAP's accountability during its tenure.

With the first payments reaching eligible women by March 8, Gupta reiterated her dedication to keeping electoral promises, while criticizing AAP's handling of finances.

BJP's election success in Delhi signifies a shift from AAP rule, with Gupta set to assume office as the fourth woman CM at Ramlila Maidan, in a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

