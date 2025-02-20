Rekha Gupta's Historic Rise: Delhi's New Visionary Leader

On the eve of the swearing-in ceremony for Delhi's incoming Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, BJP MLAs have expressed their belief that she will propel the capital to new heights. Gupta is set to carry forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for development, according to BJP leader Alka Singh Gurjar.

The new CM has been praised for her dedication and commitment to realizing Modi's promises for Delhi. BJP MLA Sanjay Goel commended Gupta's selection, stating that she symbolizes hope for a 'Viksit Delhi' following previous administrations alleged mismanagement and neglect.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Gajendra Yadav emphasized the importance of diversity in leadership, praising Gupta's dynamic leadership and history in student politics.

BJP MLA Karnail Singh highlighted Gupta's selection as a symbol of women empowerment. Her background in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad adds to her credentials. MLA Anil Goyal stated that Gupta would not only serve as a figurehead but as an effective leader.

Amidst speculation about his future role, BJP leader Parvesh Verma reiterated his dedication to the party, emphasizing his commitment to any responsibility given. Gupta's swearing-in will take place at Ramlila Maidan, alongside other newly appointed cabinet members.

Rekha Gupta will be Delhi's fourth woman Chief Minister. Known for initiatives supporting marginalized communities, she has been a pivotal figure in BJP's Mahila Morcha. Her election marks the BJP's return to power in Delhi after 27 years, having secured 48 of 70 assembly seats, while AAP garnered 22 seats and Congress none.

The leadership transition marks a significant moment for the capital, with an anticipated focus on progressive development and inclusivity.

