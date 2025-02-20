Left Menu

Controversy Brews Over Palakkad Brewery Proposal

The Congress-led UDF, strongly opposing the Kerala cabinet's decision to approve a brewery project in Palakkad, has vowed to block its establishment. Criticism centers on transparency issues and potential environmental impact, including severe water scarcity concerns. Party leaders have accused the government of neglect while prioritizing certain salary hikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-02-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 13:25 IST
Controversy Brews Over Palakkad Brewery Proposal
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has strongly criticized the Kerala state cabinet's decision to approve a brewery project in Palakkad, promising to obstruct its establishment entirely.

Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan, outlined the UDF's firm opposition at a press conference, following a reported agreement among ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) partners to proceed with the project in Elappully. Satheesan took the opportunity to criticize the Communist Party of India (CPI) for their perceived lack of stance on the matter.

Concerns about the project's approval process and environmental impact, particularly regarding water scarcity, were highlighted by the opposition. Satheesan also criticized the state government's decision to hike salaries of certain officials while ignoring ASHA workers' demands, accusing it of neglecting those in genuine need.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025