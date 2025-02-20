Controversy Brews Over Palakkad Brewery Proposal

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has strongly criticized the Kerala state cabinet's decision to approve a brewery project in Palakkad, promising to obstruct its establishment entirely.

Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan, outlined the UDF's firm opposition at a press conference, following a reported agreement among ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) partners to proceed with the project in Elappully. Satheesan took the opportunity to criticize the Communist Party of India (CPI) for their perceived lack of stance on the matter.

Concerns about the project's approval process and environmental impact, particularly regarding water scarcity, were highlighted by the opposition. Satheesan also criticized the state government's decision to hike salaries of certain officials while ignoring ASHA workers' demands, accusing it of neglecting those in genuine need.

