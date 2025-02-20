Left Menu

UP's Ambitious Budget: A Blueprint for Growth

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath presents a substantial budget for 2025-26, emphasizing infrastructure and educational development. The budget exceeds 8 lakh crore Rs, marking a 9.8% increase. UP is now India's second-largest economy, with allocations for infrastructure, education, and social welfare reflecting its priority towards growth and inclusivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 14:39 IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a significant increase in the state's budget for 2025-26, with a focus on infrastructure development and education. The budget, exceeding 8 lakh crore Rs, is 9.8% higher than the previous year, reflecting the state's economic strength and the government's dedication to progress.

UP's economy, once ranked 6th-7th, now stands as India's second-largest, according to NITI Aayog. Between 2018 and 2022, UP achieved an 8.9% increase in its physical health index, reducing unemployment and creating jobs. With 22% of the budget allocated to infrastructure and significant funds designated for education, UP leads in educational spending amongst states.

The healthcare sector receives a 6% share, while social welfare's budget focuses on marginalized communities. Embracing its historic Amrit Mahotsav year, the government pledges a roadmap for future development and inaugurates the Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial, echoing its commitment to upholding constitutional values and empowering minorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

