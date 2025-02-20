US-South Korea Aerial Drill Signals Deterrence

The United States and South Korea's militaries have conducted a significant aerial exercise involving at least one American B-1B bomber and several fighter jets. This drill marks the first joint air force exercise during President Donald Trump's second term.

According to Seoul's Defence Ministry, South Korean F-35 and F-15 fighters, along with American F-16s, participated in the exercise over the Korean Peninsula. While the ministry did not indicate the exact number of aircraft involved, they emphasized the drill's purpose: to demonstrate US deterrence capabilities against North Korean nuclear and missile threats and improve interoperability between South Korean and US forces.

In response to escalating tensions with North Korea, South Korea and the United States have expanded their combined military exercises and joint drills with Japan. These drills increasingly feature advanced US weaponry such as long-range bombers and aircraft carriers. The US, South Korea, and Japan continue to pursue enhanced military cooperation and international sanctions to counter Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions amid a challenging geopolitical climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)