Diplomatic Delegation: President Murmu Welcomes New Envoys

President Droupadi Murmu hosted a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan to accept the credentials of ambassadors from five nations, including Sudan, Palestine, and Denmark.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:14 IST
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic event held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu accepted the credentials from five foreign envoys on Thursday.

The ceremony included ambassadors from Sudan and Palestine, among others, marking a critical step in strengthening international relations.

Ambassador Alonso Correa Miguel of Panama, Dharamkumar Seeraj of Guyana, and Mohammed Abdalla Ali Eltom of Sudan were key attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

