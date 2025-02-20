Diplomatic Delegation: President Murmu Welcomes New Envoys
President Droupadi Murmu hosted a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan to accept the credentials of ambassadors from five nations, including Sudan, Palestine, and Denmark.
In a significant diplomatic event held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu accepted the credentials from five foreign envoys on Thursday.
The ceremony included ambassadors from Sudan and Palestine, among others, marking a critical step in strengthening international relations.
Ambassador Alonso Correa Miguel of Panama, Dharamkumar Seeraj of Guyana, and Mohammed Abdalla Ali Eltom of Sudan were key attendees.
