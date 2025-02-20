Debate Over US Funding for Voter Turnout in India Stirs Concerns

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called for clarification from the Election Commission regarding reports of the United States spending USD 21 million to influence voter turnout in India.

Addressing media, Abdullah objected to any form of foreign interference in India's electoral processes, maintaining that India's elections are conducted independently.

The controversy arose after US President Donald Trump alluded to the funding, sparking speculations about the intentions behind the aid, amid recent budget cuts announced by the US Department of Government Efficiency.

