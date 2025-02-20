Left Menu

Debate Over US Funding for Voter Turnout in India Stirs Concerns

The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, expressed concerns over reports of US-funded initiatives aimed at increasing voter turnout in India. He urged the Election Commission to address these allegations, emphasizing the need to protect India's independent democratic process from foreign influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:29 IST
Debate Over US Funding for Voter Turnout in India Stirs Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called for clarification from the Election Commission regarding reports of the United States spending USD 21 million to influence voter turnout in India.

Addressing media, Abdullah objected to any form of foreign interference in India's electoral processes, maintaining that India's elections are conducted independently.

The controversy arose after US President Donald Trump alluded to the funding, sparking speculations about the intentions behind the aid, amid recent budget cuts announced by the US Department of Government Efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025