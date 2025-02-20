Debate Over US Funding for Voter Turnout in India Stirs Concerns
The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, expressed concerns over reports of US-funded initiatives aimed at increasing voter turnout in India. He urged the Election Commission to address these allegations, emphasizing the need to protect India's independent democratic process from foreign influence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called for clarification from the Election Commission regarding reports of the United States spending USD 21 million to influence voter turnout in India.
Addressing media, Abdullah objected to any form of foreign interference in India's electoral processes, maintaining that India's elections are conducted independently.
The controversy arose after US President Donald Trump alluded to the funding, sparking speculations about the intentions behind the aid, amid recent budget cuts announced by the US Department of Government Efficiency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Steady Voter Turnout Marks Erode East Bypoll
Delhi Assembly Elections: Early Voter Turnout Insights
Delhi Voter Turnout Reaches Over 33% Amidst Allegations and Tight Security
Delhi Elections Witness Midday Voter Turnout Surge
Delhi Elections: AAP's Satyendar Jain Confident Amidst Allegations and Voter Turnout