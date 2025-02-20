Left Menu

Kapil Mishra: From AAP Critic to Hindutva Figure

Kapil Mishra's political journey from an AAP member and activist to a BJP minister reflects a dynamic shift in Delhi's political scene. Initially a critic of BJP and Modi, he has transformed into a Hindutva proponent, participating actively in BJP campaigns and governance strategies in Delhi.

Kapil Mishra
  • Country:
  • India

Kapil Mishra's metamorphosis from an AAP supporter and critic of the BJP to a BJP minister underscores a significant shift in Delhi's political dynamics. Known for his initial strong opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS, Mishra now stands as a Hindutva advocate within the BJP ranks.

His induction into the Delhi government's cabinet, led by Rekha Gupta, is seen as a strategic maneuver by the BJP to consolidate its influence in the national capital, emphasizing its differing approach from previous administrations. Mishra's political career, which began with the Aam Aadmi Party, saw him as a fervent voice against corruption, especially during the Commonwealth Games of 2010.

Having been a vocal critic of various political figures, including notable allegations against Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain, Mishra's journey illustrates the complex political allegiances and transitions that characterize the current landscape in Delhi. Observers will keenly watch his role in shaping the city's policies and governance as he embodies the evolving image of the BJP in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

