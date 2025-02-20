Left Menu

PTI Pushes for Rally Approval at Historic Minar-e-Pakistan

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, PTI, has requested the Punjab authorities for permission to host a rally at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan park. After initial refusals due to simultaneous events, PTI's renewed bid comes as the Champions Trophy wraps up, aiming to secure government approval without any security objections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 20-02-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 16:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a bid to secure approval for a political rally, former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has formally requested permission from the Punjab authorities to use Lahore's iconic Minar-e-Pakistan park. PTI, led by its Punjab Senior Vice-President Akmal Khan Bari, aims to stage a peaceful demonstration after the conclusion of the Champions Trophy cricket matches.

Previously, the government turned down a similar request by PTI Punjab Chief Organiser Aliya Hamza due to security concerns tied to concurrent events like the tri-nation Cricket Series, Champions Trophy, and the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Regional Conference in Lahore.

Aliya Hamza indicated readiness to proceed with the rally ahead of the tournament's end should the government grant permission. PTI leaders across various districts have also lodged appeals to host political gatherings, reflecting the party's determined stance amid these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

