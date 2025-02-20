Left Menu

Nigel Farage Steps Aside as Reform UK Embraces Democratized Structure

Nigel Farage, a key Eurosceptic politician, relinquished formal control of the Reform UK party to its members in an effort to democratize its structure and position it as a contender for Britain's next general election. The move comes as Reform UK gains popularity in opinion polls, surpassing the Labour Party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:12 IST
Nigel Farage, a notable Eurosceptic figure, has relinquished formal control over the right-wing Reform UK party to its extensive membership base, with the goal of enhancing its democratic structure ahead of Britain's general election.

Recent filings with Companies House, confirmed by Reuters, indicate that both Farage and deputy leader Richard Tice have divested their significant shareholdings, previously exceeding 90%, in Reform UK Party Limited.

This restructuring marks a pivotal change as Reform UK emerges as a non-profit entity under REFORM 2025 LTD, elevating its stature amid rising dissatisfaction with current political leadership and growing its appeal in recent opinion polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

