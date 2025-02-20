Left Menu

Haryana's Divine Devotion: Rekha Gupta's Rise

Praveen, a young villager from Haryana, has been standing for 22 days, praying for BJP's Rekha Gupta to win Delhi's elections. With her becoming chief minister, he plans to continue his vigil for another 19 days to express his gratitude. Rekha Gupta returned as the first female CM from Haryana in decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jind | Updated: 20-02-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:50 IST
Haryana's Divine Devotion: Rekha Gupta's Rise
  • Country:
  • India

For the past 22 days, Praveen, a 24-year-old villager from Haryana, has maintained a unique vigil, standing round-the-clock, praying for BJP candidate Rekha Gupta's victory in the Delhi elections and her subsequent rise to chief ministership.

This steadfast devotion, which began in the hopes of seeing Rekha Gupta emerge victorious, has seen Praveen adopt a prayerful stance, leveraging a swing to lean on but never sitting or lying down. His commitment comes as villages around hailed the divine intervention following Gupta's swearing-in as Delhi's new chief minister.

Rekha Gupta, the 50-year-old newly appointed leader, hails from Nandgarh, where her story of ascent provides her community immense pride. The villagers, celebrating her triumph, are preparing to welcome her back to her ancestral roots, marking her achievement with enthusiastic festivities and gratitude.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025