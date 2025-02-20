Haryana's Divine Devotion: Rekha Gupta's Rise

For the past 22 days, Praveen, a 24-year-old villager from Haryana, has maintained a unique vigil, standing round-the-clock, praying for BJP candidate Rekha Gupta's victory in the Delhi elections and her subsequent rise to chief ministership.

This steadfast devotion, which began in the hopes of seeing Rekha Gupta emerge victorious, has seen Praveen adopt a prayerful stance, leveraging a swing to lean on but never sitting or lying down. His commitment comes as villages around hailed the divine intervention following Gupta's swearing-in as Delhi's new chief minister.

Rekha Gupta, the 50-year-old newly appointed leader, hails from Nandgarh, where her story of ascent provides her community immense pride. The villagers, celebrating her triumph, are preparing to welcome her back to her ancestral roots, marking her achievement with enthusiastic festivities and gratitude.

(With inputs from agencies.)