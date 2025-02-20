Starmer Back Zelensky: UK's Role Amid Criticism and Conflict

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has stepped up UK support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky following US President Donald Trump's controversial remarks labeling Zelensky a "dictator."

In a phone conversation, Starmer reiterated his endorsement of Zelensky as Ukraine's democratically elected leader and justified the ongoing election suspension during wartime. This stance aligns with historical precedents such as the UK's approach during World War II.

The dialogue forms part of a broader strategy as Starmer prepares for a visit to Washington to meet with Trump, continuing efforts towards a unified approach to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Plans for a subsequent Ukraine summit with EU leaders indicate the UK's proactive stance in shaping global response amid evolving geopolitics.

