Rekha Gupta's Historic Rise: A New Era for Delhi

Rekha Gupta, swearing in as Delhi's newest chief minister, vowed to hit the ground running on the 'Viksit Delhi' mission. The BJP government, she declared, stands ready to honor commitments made to Delhi's residents.

Accompanied by prominent BJP leaders, Gupta took charge post a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, with significant figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other government officials present.

Her inauguration saw the exclusion of AAP leaders, marking a political shift. Later in the day, Gupta engaged in a symbolic 'Yamuna Aarti' alongside her ministers, reinforcing cultural ties amid her political ascendancy.

(With inputs from agencies.)