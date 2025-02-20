Left Menu

Rekha Gupta's Historic Rise: A New Era for Delhi

Rekha Gupta, the newly appointed chief minister of Delhi, confidently assumed office, pledging not to waste a single day in pursuing the 'Viksit Delhi' mission. Supported by her ministers and top BJP leaders, she vowed to deliver on all promises made to the populace, ensuring rapid development and progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 19:19 IST
Rekha Gupta's Historic Rise: A New Era for Delhi
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Rekha Gupta, swearing in as Delhi's newest chief minister, vowed to hit the ground running on the 'Viksit Delhi' mission. The BJP government, she declared, stands ready to honor commitments made to Delhi's residents.

Accompanied by prominent BJP leaders, Gupta took charge post a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, with significant figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other government officials present.

Her inauguration saw the exclusion of AAP leaders, marking a political shift. Later in the day, Gupta engaged in a symbolic 'Yamuna Aarti' alongside her ministers, reinforcing cultural ties amid her political ascendancy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025