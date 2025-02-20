Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu urges the central government to lift restrictions on chilli crop procurement following significant farmer losses. Meanwhile, the state plans to enhance work-from-home opportunities, focusing on women in STEM, amidst evolving post-pandemic work environments.

Updated: 20-02-2025 19:28 IST
Chilli Farmers' Plight and Work-From-Home Revolution in Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called upon the central government to address the pressing issues facing chilli farmers by removing procurement restrictions. In a virtual session with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Naidu highlighted the deep financial losses endured by these farmers and urged for immediate intervention to protect their livelihoods.

Naidu emphasized the necessity for market intervention, pointing to the restrictive 25 percent procurement ceiling as a barrier to farmer relief. He stressed the need for comprehensive measures to safeguard the state's agricultural community. The discussions also included broader topics on the advancement of agriculture and rural development schemes.

Turning to workforce dynamics, Naidu announced plans to promote 'Work From Home' specifically for women in Andhra Pradesh. Highlighting the seismic shifts in work culture post-COVID-19, he underscored the potential of remote work and flexible workspaces to enhance productivity and work-life balance, particularly within the STEM sectors. His statements coincide with the celebration of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, signaling intent to bolster women's roles in these fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

