Left Menu

Rekha Gupta: From Vandalism to Chief Minister

Rekha Gupta, once known for participating in vandalism, has been appointed as the Chief Minister of Delhi. Defeating AAP's Bandana Kumari with a significant margin, Gupta is hailed by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut as a representation of BJP's grassroots. She is the fourth woman to hold this office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 19:57 IST
Rekha Gupta: From Vandalism to Chief Minister
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising political move, Rekha Gupta has been appointed the Chief Minister of Delhi, marking her as the fourth woman to assume this prestigious role. Gupta, who formerly engaged in disruptive behavior in the civic body, triumphed over AAP's Bandana Kumari, solidifying her position with a 29,000-vote lead.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut expressed approval of Gupta's ascension, despite noting her previous acts of vandalism and hooliganism within the Delhi civic framework. Her rise to power is seen as an embodiment of BJP's commitment to grassroots leadership.

Gupta, along with six newly elected MLAs, was sworn in at the Ramlila Maidan by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. Her appointment is celebrated as a victory for party workers, symbolizing a potential shift in Delhi's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025