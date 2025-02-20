Rekha Gupta: From Vandalism to Chief Minister

In a surprising political move, Rekha Gupta has been appointed the Chief Minister of Delhi, marking her as the fourth woman to assume this prestigious role. Gupta, who formerly engaged in disruptive behavior in the civic body, triumphed over AAP's Bandana Kumari, solidifying her position with a 29,000-vote lead.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut expressed approval of Gupta's ascension, despite noting her previous acts of vandalism and hooliganism within the Delhi civic framework. Her rise to power is seen as an embodiment of BJP's commitment to grassroots leadership.

Gupta, along with six newly elected MLAs, was sworn in at the Ramlila Maidan by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. Her appointment is celebrated as a victory for party workers, symbolizing a potential shift in Delhi's political landscape.

