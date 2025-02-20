Rekha Gupta: From Vandalism to Chief Minister
Rekha Gupta, once known for participating in vandalism, has been appointed as the Chief Minister of Delhi. Defeating AAP's Bandana Kumari with a significant margin, Gupta is hailed by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut as a representation of BJP's grassroots. She is the fourth woman to hold this office.
In a surprising political move, Rekha Gupta has been appointed the Chief Minister of Delhi, marking her as the fourth woman to assume this prestigious role. Gupta, who formerly engaged in disruptive behavior in the civic body, triumphed over AAP's Bandana Kumari, solidifying her position with a 29,000-vote lead.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut expressed approval of Gupta's ascension, despite noting her previous acts of vandalism and hooliganism within the Delhi civic framework. Her rise to power is seen as an embodiment of BJP's commitment to grassroots leadership.
Gupta, along with six newly elected MLAs, was sworn in at the Ramlila Maidan by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. Her appointment is celebrated as a victory for party workers, symbolizing a potential shift in Delhi's political landscape.
