SIT Formed to Probe Alleged Conspiracy Against Fadnavis and Shinde
BJP leader Pravin Darekar has alleged a conspiracy to frame Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde during the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government's tenure. An SIT has been formed to investigate these claims, with significant implications for democracy and governance in Maharashtra.
BJP leader Pravin Darekar has raised serious allegations of a conspiracy to entrap then opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis and minister Eknath Shinde, pointing to possible involvement by former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Darekar emphasized the importance of the chief minister's role in such a conspiracy.
The BJP-led government has established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to delve into these serious allegations. This decision follows Darekar's statements during the winter session of the state legislature, which caused a significant political stir.
Darekar's allegations include claims of orchestrated moves against Fadnavis, supported by evidence such as sting operation footage. The SIT will conduct a thorough investigation into these claims, aiming to protect democratic practices from abuse.
