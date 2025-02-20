SIT Formed to Probe Alleged Conspiracy Against Fadnavis and Shinde

BJP leader Pravin Darekar has raised serious allegations of a conspiracy to entrap then opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis and minister Eknath Shinde, pointing to possible involvement by former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Darekar emphasized the importance of the chief minister's role in such a conspiracy.

The BJP-led government has established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to delve into these serious allegations. This decision follows Darekar's statements during the winter session of the state legislature, which caused a significant political stir.

Darekar's allegations include claims of orchestrated moves against Fadnavis, supported by evidence such as sting operation footage. The SIT will conduct a thorough investigation into these claims, aiming to protect democratic practices from abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)