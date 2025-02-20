Panama Rejects Claims of Chinese Canal Influence
Panama's President, Jose Raul Mulino, instructed his foreign minister to counter claims of Chinese influence over the Panama Canal at a meeting with U.S. Southern Command's Admiral Alvin Holsey. This stance comes amid U.S. concerns about China's perceived sway over the vital maritime trade route.
President Jose Raul Mulino of Panama has directed the country's foreign minister to firmly counter discussions regarding Chinese influence over the Panama Canal. This directive was announced on Thursday, in preparation for an upcoming meeting with Admiral Alvin Holsey, head of the U.S. Southern Command.
Admiral Holsey, who leads the U.S. military's operations in the region, is set to engage with Panamanian officials, emphasizing the strategic importance of the canal. This waterway is crucial for global trade and the subject of geopolitical interests.
Amidst these interactions, the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly highlighted concerns regarding China's alleged undue influence over Panama's canal. The waterway remains one of the busiest and most significant maritime trade routes globally.
