Cancelled Conference Fuels Speculation on US-Ukraine Relations

A news conference scheduled after discussions between Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and US envoy Keith Kellogg was canceled at the US officials' request. Suspended talks highlight tensions between Zelenskyy and Trump, affecting US support for Ukraine's conflict efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 20-02-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 20:37 IST
  • Ukraine

The anticipated news conference following a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US envoy Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg was unexpectedly canceled. Ukrainian officials cited a request from the American side for the abrupt suspension.

The meeting in Kyiv came amidst a backdrop of brewing tensions between President Trump and President Zelenskyy, which have strained their diplomatic relations. Kellogg's visit appears to have further complicated an already delicate rapport.

This development comes at a critical time for Ukraine, as the country relies heavily on US support for its ongoing conflict efforts. Observers fear that this diplomatic strain could further unsettle Ukraine's strategic reliance on US backing.

