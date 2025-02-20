Cancelled Conference Fuels Speculation on US-Ukraine Relations

The anticipated news conference following a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US envoy Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg was unexpectedly canceled. Ukrainian officials cited a request from the American side for the abrupt suspension.

The meeting in Kyiv came amidst a backdrop of brewing tensions between President Trump and President Zelenskyy, which have strained their diplomatic relations. Kellogg's visit appears to have further complicated an already delicate rapport.

This development comes at a critical time for Ukraine, as the country relies heavily on US support for its ongoing conflict efforts. Observers fear that this diplomatic strain could further unsettle Ukraine's strategic reliance on US backing.

