Rekha Gupta: From DU Alumna to Delhi's Historic First
Rekha Gupta, a first-time BJP MLA and former DU Students' Union president, has become Delhi's Chief Minister. Her achievement, hailed as inspirational, marks a historic moment for Delhi University. Gupta, with deep ties in the RSS and BJP, won a decisive victory in Shalimar Bagh.
In a landmark appointment, BJP MLA Rekha Gupta took office as Delhi's Chief Minister, marking a historic moment for her alma mater, Delhi University. Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh lauded Gupta's journey as an inspirational milestone for students across the university.
Having once led the Delhi University Students' Union, Gupta's rise in politics began with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad at Daulat Ram College. As a former DUSU president, she brings a rich history of student leadership to her role as Chief Minister. At 50, Gupta was sworn in by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena at Ramlila Maidan.
Gupta, who maintains close associations with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, is a prominent figure in the BJP Mahila Morcha and won her recent election by defeating AAP's Bandana Kumari with a significant margin. Her leadership promises to be a beacon of inspiration for many aspiring students and politicians.
(With inputs from agencies.)
