Debating Diplomacy: Vance's Defense of Trump's Russian Engagement

U.S. Vice President JD Vance defended President Trump's discussions with Russian President Putin to potentially end the Ukraine war. Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Vance praised Trump's negotiation skills. This comes amid global concern over Trump's intentions and criticism of his European rhetoric.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 23:05 IST
JD Vance

U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Thursday backed President Donald Trump's diplomatic moves with Russian President Vladimir Putin, asserting they could lead to an end to the Ukraine conflict.

Vance, speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, questioned how peace could be achieved without talks with Russia. Recent meetings in Riyadh between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and a Russian delegation have omitted Ukraine, drawing criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Amid verbal exchanges between Trump and Zelenskiy, Vance steered clear of specific controversies, instead describing Trump as a formidable negotiator. At the Munich Security Conference, Vance criticized European migration policies, drawing ire in Europe but applause from American conservatives.

