Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP and Media, Promises to Defend India's Constitution

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led government, accusing it of favoring capitalists and neglecting real issues facing the country. The Congress leader visited Rae Bareli, interacting with party workers while emphasizing India's foundational values of love and unity.

During a public event, Gandhi criticized the media for ignoring topics like farmers and inflation. He highlighted the media's failure to hold the government accountable, alleging a bias towards prominent business figures. Gandhi reiterated the role political parties and the media have in safeguarding the Constitution.

Speaking on economic challenges, Gandhi pointed to rising inflation and unemployment, accusing the BJP of benefiting the rich. He stressed that divisive politics hinder progress and celebrated the unity demonstrated in his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Gandhi promised relentless efforts on the streets to combat these issues.

