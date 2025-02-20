Left Menu

BJP's Historic Return: Rekha Gupta Sworn In as Delhi CM

After a 26-year hiatus, the BJP formed its government in Delhi with Rekha Gupta taking oath as Chief Minister. Gupta's cabinet swiftly commenced work by approving the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Among her priorities is the implementation of key election promises, such as cleaning the Yamuna and ensuring welfare scheme continuity.

Updated: 20-02-2025 23:20 IST
In a significant political comeback after more than two decades, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday formed the government in Delhi, appointing Rekha Gupta as the Chief Minister. The swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila Ground saw attendance from top national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gupta's cabinet, which includes stalwarts such as Parvesh Verma and Ashish Sood, prioritized the implementation of the central government's Ayushman Bharat Yojana at their inaugural meeting. The Delhi Assembly's upcoming session will review 14 pending CAG reports, marking the beginning of an ambitious governance agenda.

The challenges ahead for Gupta's government include delivering on key campaign promises, such as cleaning the Yamuna and sustaining welfare initiatives established by the previous AAP administration. Gupta, a seasoned politician with deep roots in the city, has vowed to realize the mission of a 'Viksit Delhi' without delay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

