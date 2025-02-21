Left Menu

Geopolitical Tensions and Divergence: The G20 Meeting in South Africa Amidst Ukraine Conflict

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy criticized Russia’s lack of interest in peace amid the Ukraine war at a G20 meeting in South Africa. Following Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's speech, tensions rose. The meeting highlighted geopolitical divides, especially after US-led talks excluded European allies and Ukraine.

Johannesburg | Updated: 21-02-2025 03:27 IST
UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy expressed disappointment over Russia's stance on the Ukraine conflict during a G20 meeting in Johannesburg. Lammy's comments followed a speech by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, signaling a lack of enthusiasm for peace negotiations from Russia.

The gathering took place shortly after the U.S. led discussions with Russia, excluding Ukraine and its European allies. President Donald Trump's recent criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy further disrupted unity against Russia.

The two-day event highlighted ongoing geopolitical tensions. The G20's attempts at fostering global cooperation were marred by diverging interests among major economies, compounded by Rubio's boycott and Trump's apparent prioritization of domestic over international concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

