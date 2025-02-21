U.S. Political Shifts Cloud Ukraine's Future

In a stark reflection of shifting political tides in Washington, U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson stated there is 'no appetite' for additional Ukraine funding. His remarks follow former President Donald Trump's characterization of Ukrainian President Zelenskiy as a 'dictator', advocating for a rapid peace agreement with Russia.

Johnson, speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, emphasized the need to end the protracted conflict. He noted growing consensus among European allies but highlighted uncertainty surrounding U.S. support as intra-party debates intensify in Congress following the Republicans' recent ascension to power.

Trump's recent diplomatic maneuvers, including exclusionary talks held in Saudi Arabia, signal a potential policy shift. Despite controversy and dissent within the Republican ranks, Johnson emphasized Trump's role in brokering peace, stating, 'President Trump is exactly right...and the brute force...can make that happen.'

(With inputs from agencies.)