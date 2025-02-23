Left Menu

Atishi: Breaking Barriers as Delhi's First Female Leader of Opposition

Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has been elected Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, marking a milestone as the first woman to hold this post. In a meeting of AAP MLAs, her leadership was endorsed by consensus. AAP promises to hold the BJP accountable for fulfilling election promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 17:53 IST
Atishi
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Atishi made history by becoming the first woman to hold the position of Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, following unanimous support from AAP MLAs.

During a press conference, AAP's Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai confirmed the election, highlighting the unanimous endorsement of her leadership.

Atishi has committed to ensuring the ruling BJP adheres to its election promises, particularly Prime Minister Modi's pledge to provide Rs 2,500 to women in Delhi by March 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

