Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over 'Dadi' Remark in Assembly

Minister Avinash Gehlot defended his reference to Indira Gandhi as 'Dadi' amid protests in the Assembly. The remark led to adjournments and suspensions of Congress MLAs. Gehlot asserts the term wasn't derogatory and opposes accusations of Assembly disruption. Protests by Congress MLAs continue as they demand apologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-02-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 20:41 IST
Controversy Erupts Over 'Dadi' Remark in Assembly
Indira Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Controversy has flared in the Assembly following Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Avinash Gehlot's reference to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as 'Dadi' during a Question Hour session.

Despite Congress MLAs staging a dharna and the suspension of six members, including PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasara, Gehlot maintains that the term 'Dadi' is respectful and not insulting.

With tensions heightening and demands for apologies echoing across the political landscape, the Congress party plans further protests, indicating their steadfast stance on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025