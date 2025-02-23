Controversy Erupts Over 'Dadi' Remark in Assembly
Minister Avinash Gehlot defended his reference to Indira Gandhi as 'Dadi' amid protests in the Assembly. The remark led to adjournments and suspensions of Congress MLAs. Gehlot asserts the term wasn't derogatory and opposes accusations of Assembly disruption. Protests by Congress MLAs continue as they demand apologies.
Controversy has flared in the Assembly following Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Avinash Gehlot's reference to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as 'Dadi' during a Question Hour session.
Despite Congress MLAs staging a dharna and the suspension of six members, including PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasara, Gehlot maintains that the term 'Dadi' is respectful and not insulting.
With tensions heightening and demands for apologies echoing across the political landscape, the Congress party plans further protests, indicating their steadfast stance on the issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
