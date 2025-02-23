Congress in J&K Intensifies Call for Statehood Restoration
Tariq Hameed Karra, Jammu and Kashmir Congress president, vowed to persist until statehood is restored, criticizing the BJP for unfulfilled promises. He emphasized the impact on locals, especially Dogras, and accused the BJP of divisive tactics. The call comes amid ongoing demands following the 2019 revocation of Article 370.
Jammu and Kashmir Congress president, Tariq Hameed Karra, committed his party to a continued struggle for the restoration of the Union Territory's statehood until the central government fulfills its promises.
In his address, he accused the local BJP of evading accountability and questioned if the commitment to statehood was merely another unfulfilled promise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.
Addressing a convention in Muthi, Karra condemned the Centre's neglect of this popular demand and highlighted the ongoing struggles of various communities, particularly the Dogras, amidst cultural and economic challenges. The revocation of Article 370 in 2019 remains a contentious issue.
